Man in custody assaults two officers at Lincoln hospital

A man already in law enforcement custody was arrested this weekend for assaulting two officers at a hospital.

Just after noon on Saturday, police were dispatched to Bryan West Hospital on a report of a disturbance in the emergency room.

Responding officers found a man, 34-year old Seth Ketelhut, arguing and yelling at hospital security, as well as a Cass County Deputy who had brought him to the hospital.

LPD said responding officers saw Ketelhut spit on the Cass County Deputy

Officers helped in gaining control of Ketelhut who they said was being combative.

An LPD officer was then spit on and head-butted by Ketelhut. LPD said that assault caused pain and bruising to the officer's eye.

Officers were able to get control of Ketelhut who was then arrested.

He's facing two counts of assaulting a police officer.