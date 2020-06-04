Man facing assault charges after kicking, punching & leaving victim unconscious

Witnesses called 911 this week after finding a victim unconscious and with a number of injuries after an assault.

On Tuesday night around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to a home on E Street in south Lincoln. Witnesses told responding officers someone had been assaulted and was unconscious.

Responding officers found the victim unresponsive and with serious injuries to their face. LPD said the victim was taken to the hospital.

LPD said Majok Riak, 32, punched and kicked the victim several times.

The victim and Riak know each other.

Witnesses told responding officers they feared for their own lives if they interfered, so they ran away and came back where they found the victim unconscious and they called 911.

While responding officers were at the home, LPD said Riak returned looking for the victim.

Officers arrested Riak but said he fought, kicked and wouldn't get into the police cruiser.

He's facing charges for first-degree assault and resisting arrest.

LPD said the victim is still in the hospital.