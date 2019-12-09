LPD: Man on federal probation threatened to kill officer and his children

A 33-year-old man on federal probation for narcotics distribution is back in custody after Lincoln Police said he assaulted an officer then threatened to kill the officer and his children.

Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 46th and Orchard on a report of a man passed out in a pickup.

Officers found Jemaine Sidney in the driver’s seat, while the vehicle had the turn signal activated, one tire on the curb, and the driver’s door ajar.

The officers reported Sidney appeared to be passed out and was only wearing one shoe.

Once officers woke up Sidney, they reported he began to struggle with officers.

Police said Sidney kicked an officer, stated he had gang ties, and said he would find out where the officer lived to murder him and slowly kill his family and kids.

According to Lincoln Police, Sidney continued to make violent threats to the officer throughout the investigation.

Sidney was arrested for DUI - 4th offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test 4th offense, driving while revoked terroristic threats, and 3rd degree assault on a police officer.

