Lincoln Police said one man was taken into custody after officers were forced to use pepper spray early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home near 27th and Randolph around 12:00 a.m. Monday on a report of a domestic altercation.

Police said they were attempting to arrest Dale Cato, 36, when he struggled with officers. Officers deployed pepper spray and took Cato into custody.

Cato was checked out by paramedics at the scene then taken to the Lancaster County jail.