LPD: Man points gun at vehicle Thursday night

Lincoln Police say a man pointed a gun at a vehicle with three people inside.

It all happened late Thursday night at 48th and O Streets.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW the victims were westbound and stopped at the intersection, when another vehicle pulled up beside them. A man inside started yelling at the victims before he produced a silver handgun and pointed it at them. The suspect then took off.

Police say no shots were fired and they're investigating the case as a possible road rage incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000.