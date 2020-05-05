LPD: Man punches off-duty state trooper after hit-and-run crash

Lincoln Police said a man is facing several charges after he punched an off-duty state trooper.

Late Monday morning, LPD said an off-duty state trooper observed a hit-and-run crash at the U-Stop near 27th and Porter Ridge.

The NSP trooper followed Korey Fillmore, 27, a few blocks before pulling him over. Investigators said the trooper identified who he was and gave commands to Fillmore.

LPD said Fillmore then got out of the car, ignored the trooper's commands and punched the trooper in the face.

There was a struggle before LPD got there.

Fillmore is facing assault charges, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.