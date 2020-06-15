LPD: Man arrested after putting officer in headlock

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police recently arrested a man after they say he put an officer in a headlock.
Clarence Stelly
LPD said it happened this weekend when an officer was in the area of 47th and Dudley Streets, when he saw a fight.
Police said during the investigation, 51-year old Clarence Stelly struggled and put an officer in a headlock.
A taser was used to stop Stelly while other officers responded.
Stelly was treated and released for the taser deployment.
He's facing a number of charges including assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.