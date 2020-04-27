LPD: Man resists arrest by wrestling and biting officer

A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges after police said he resisted arrest by wrestling and biting an officer.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department was called to a home near 16th and D Streets for a disturbance.

A 61-year old woman told officers that a man was calling her names and had been following her.

Officers made contact with 25-year old Lonzo Ewings and said he was not compliant.

LPD said while trying to arrest Ewings, he pulled himself and an officer to the ground and rolled toward the stairs. We're told Ewings fell down the stairs and was put in handcuffs, though there was still a struggle.

During that struggle, police said Ewings bit the officer, which cut through clothing and skin.

Ewings is facing third degree assault on a police officer, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and failure to comply with order of the police charges.