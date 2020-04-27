LPD: Man robbed at gunpoint in south Lincoln

Lincoln Police are searching for three people who robbed a man at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

According to LPD, it happened around 4:30 p.m. the area of 19th and Dakota Streets.

Police said a man was walking in the area when he was approached by a dark colored SUV with two women and a man inside.

One of the female passengers pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his belongings, LPD said.

Police said the suspects were able to get the victim's phone, money and jewelry before taking off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.