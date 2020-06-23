LPD: Man robbed while walking into his home

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a robbery where officers say a man was robbed while walking to his home in the middle of the day.

On Monday around 1 p.m., Lincoln police were called to an area of S 48th Street, in southeast Lincoln, on a report of a robbery.

A 36-year old man told responding officers while he was walking up to his home, three men approached him, one pointed a gun at him and then demanded money.

The man said he dropped his phone and there was a short fight over the phone with the suspects.

LPD said the suspects left with the victim's phone and while leaving the suspects pointed a gun at the victim's wife and threatened to shoot her.

Officers continue canvassing the area and reviewing home surveillance footage.

If you know anything about this robbery, you're asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.