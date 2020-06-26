Man shows up at fire station saying he's been robbed and assaulted

Lincoln police are investigating a robbery after a man went to a fire station and said he'd been assaulted while sleeping.

Early Wednesday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Fire and Rescue station on N 33rd Street, to respond to someone who showed up saying they had been assaulted.

The fire department took the man to the hospital where officers were able to speak to the 35-year old man.

At the hospital, the man told LPD officers that he was asleep in the basement of his apartment, near the fire station, and woke up when someone started beating him.

The man told officers he was being hit with a blunt object, and the suspect told him that they'd taken his phone but wanted his wallet.

LPD said the suspect left after stealing the man's belongings and that's when he walked over to the fire department to call 911.

Firefighters told investigators that they'd heard fighting from a home in that area.

LPD said the man had bruises and abrasions but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators said the victim's loss is roughly $1,700 because of a stolen phone and cash.

LPD said the suspect is an adult male. If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.