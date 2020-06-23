LPD: Man shows up to hospital, stabbed in the abdomen by stranger

Lincoln Police say a man recently showed up to an area hospital saying they'd been stabbed by someone they didn't know.

On Monday around 7 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital for a report of a patient who walked in with a stab wound.

LPD said the 25-year old victim had a stab wound in their abdomen and told responding officers they were stabbed by an unknown man who also stole their backpack with their wallet, phone and laptop inside.

The victim told responding officers that the stabbing happened around 6:30 to 7 p.m. near 10th and B streets, in south Lincoln.

LPD said the injuries are non-life-threatening and the investigation is ongoing.