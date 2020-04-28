LPD: Man smashes windows with bare hands, kicks officer while getting care at hospital

A Lincoln man is facing assault charges after police said he kicked an officer while getting cared for at the hospital.

On April 6 around 7 p.m., officers went to a home in the 4900 block of Fremont Street, just south of Cornhusker Hwy, for a report of a disturbance.

LPD said the homeowner told officers his cousin, 39-year old David Hefner, was trying to break into the home.

Investigators said when the homeowner told Hefner to leave, Hefner punched him in the back of the head, then picked up a brick and threw it at him.

The homeowner told police he ran inside the home but Hefner started smashing windows with his bare hands. Officers were able to get cell phone video from the homeowner.

Police said Hefner ran away before officers were on scene, but they found him near 56th and Superior Streets with blood soaked towels around his hands.

Hefner was taken to the hospital. LPD said he was disruptive and aggressive with the staff. While they tried de-escalating the situation, officers say Hefner screamed and kicked an officer's leg.

Hefner is facing attempted second degree assault charges and third degree assault on an officer charges.