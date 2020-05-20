LPD: Man spends hundreds after scammer says he has outstanding drug trafficking warrant

Lincoln Police said a man is out of hundreds of dollars after falling for a scam where the caller said he had outstanding warrants and that he needed to send gift cards.

LPD said a 59-year old man from Holland, Nebraska got a phone call saying he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The man told officers that the scammer told him the warrant was for drug trafficking out of Texas and that he needed to go and get gift cards.

LPD said the man purchased five $100 gift cards and gave the scammer the number on the back of the gift cards, along with his social security number.

The Lincoln Police Department wants to remind people that if anyone wants you to purchase gift cards or wire money, it is always a scam.