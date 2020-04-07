LPD: Man spills bag of cocaine during traffic stop

Lincoln Police said a man spilled a bag of cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, an officer stopped a 2016 red Chevy Cruze near West O and Sun Valley Boulevard for speeding.

During the traffic stop, the officer reported seeing a plastic bag of white powder in plain view.

Police said Dillon Capps, 26, grabbed the bag and lunged toward the passenger seat.

While struggling with the officer, police said Capps ripped open the bag and spilled cocaine in the car.

The officer was eventually able to remove Capps from the car. The officer collected .9 grams of cocaine from what remained in the bag. The officer reported the majority of the cocaine had already spilled out.

Capps was arrested for possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing police officer, resisting arrest, and speeding.