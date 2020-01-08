LPD: Man starts fight, gets hit with tire iron

Lincoln Police arrested a man who reportedly punched a driver during a road-rage attack before being hit with a tire iron near 14th and Fletcher on Tuesday.

LPD said around 3 p.m., officers were called to the area of 14th and Fletcher on a report of people fighting.

Police arrived and found a 29-year-old man, his 31-year-old girlfriend, and their four children were there and the man had injuries from being assaulted.

He told officers it started at 14th and Saunders streets when a 2016 black Honda Civic tried to cut him off.

The victim wouldn’t let the vehicle in, so the occupants of the Civic rolled down their window and yelled at him to get out of his car and fight him.

The suspect then pulled off on a roundabout, sped through a Walgreens parking lot and back behind the victim, striking his car.

The suspect, Tyquan Petty, 20, exited the vehicle and approached the victim in a threatening manner, police said.

The victim then exited the vehicle with a tire iron.

The victim was also taking video and is seen repeatedly telling Petty to back away while Petty continued to threaten him.

Police said Petty then struck the victim with his fists, leading the victim to hit Petty with the tire iron, which ended the situation.

The victim’s girlfriend attempted to intervene during the fight, and a female passenger of the Honda Civic sprayed her with pepper spray and struck her in the face, police said.

The victim said as the suspects left the scene, he struck the back of the vehicle with the tire iron and broke the back window of the car.

Petty was contacted at a local hospital where he was getting treated for injuries sustained in the incident. He was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and third-degree assault.

Petty admitted that there were two adults and two children in his vehicle as well.

