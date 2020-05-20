LPD: Man steals $67 worth of beer, shares it with residents at nearby apartment complex

A Lincoln man is facing theft charges after police say he stole beer from a gas station and shared it with people at a nearby apartment complex.

On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., Lincoln police officers were dispatched to Kwik Shop near 27th and W Streets on a report of someone shoplifting.

Employees told officers that a man ran out of the store with beer and didn't pay. LPD said the cases of beer cost roughly $67.

Responding officers were able to get a description of the suspect from the employee, as well as surveillance footage.

LPD said they searched the surrounding area and found a man matching the description at an apartment complex near 26th and Vine Streets.

Responding officers found the man drinking the stolen alcohol with other people in the courtyard of the complex. LPD said when they approached the man, he refused to put his hands behind his back and resisted officers as they tried handcuffing him.

LPD said it took three officers to handcuff the man and detain him.

Luis Corrall, 31, was arrested and is facing resisting arrest, theft by robbery and obstructing police charges.