LPD: Man steals beer after threatening woman and shoppers at gas station with a gun

Lincoln Police said a man stole a beer after threatening a woman and other shoppers inside a gas station with a gun.

On Friday around 11 p.m., officers were called to Roc's convenience store on 27th and South Streets in south Lincoln, on a report of a man that walked in the store with a gun.

Employees told responding officers that a man and a woman pulled up to a pump, the man got out and stood in front of the car and waved a gun.

LPD said the woman came inside the gas station store to run away from the man and told the clerk to call the police.

LPD said the man then came in the store while the employee was on the phone with 911.

The man then followed the woman to the back of the store, grabbed a 32-ounce beer, and left.

Other people inside the gas station shopping told employees they were scared and felt the man was going to shoot someone, though they said it was the employee's communication with the man that helped get him to leave and not hurt anyone.

The next morning around 4:15 a.m., the woman from the gas station called police saying that the man had returned to her home and was outside carrying a gun.

The woman told officers she could see the man on her doorbell security camera and could hear him trying to get inside.

LPD said the woman hid upstairs until officers arrived. Officers discovered the man had forced a door open and located him in the basement.

Christopher Thomas was arrested and is facing robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing charges.