LPD: Man steals two cars, crashes one

Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old on Wednesday after he stole multiple cars and was involved in a hit and run.

LPD said a woman reported her Chevy Malibu was stolen near 27th and Old Cheney, and the vehicle was discovered a short time later. However, the woman’s credit cards were stolen from the car.

A short time later, officers responded to a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Shop at 27th and W streets.

The victim reported he left his pickup running and unlocked when he went inside.

That vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident near 30th and Leighton a few minutes later, police said.

The victim of the hit and run said the driver ran on foot, and officers saw him running over train tracks in the area.

After a brief chase, he was arrested after he was found hiding under a semi near 32nd and Cornhusker Highway.

Cody Johnson, 18, was arrested for both auto thefts.

