LPD: Man threatens people at park, punches officer in face

Lincoln police said a man threatening people at the park was arrested after punching an officer in the face.

Wednesday night around 8 p.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Hazel Abel Park, near 17th and E Streets.

Responding officers made contact with a person who was allegedly threatening people at the park, later identified as 26-year-old Dustin Kann.

LPD said Kann was wanted for an arrest warrant on an unrelated case.

Kann was at the park with a friend and a pit bull. LPD said Kann told responding officers that he wasn't Dustin Kann and then walked away.

Responding officers told Kann not to run but he ran anyway.

LPD said one of the officers grabbed onto the pit bull to stop the dog from biting while they were trying to stop Kann.

LPD said Kann punched an officer in the face and a taser was deployed and used on him.

Kann was medically cleared at the hospital and was arrested. He is facing third degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest charges.

One of the responding officers sprained his ankle and had to miss the rest of his shift, according to LPD.