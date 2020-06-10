LPD: Man threatens to set home on fire; charges at responding officers

Lincoln police say a man threatened to light a home on fire and charged at responding officers.

On Monday around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on N 63rd Street, near Madison Avenue in northeast Lincoln, when responding officers were told a man had said he had guns, a gas can and a lighter.

Responding officers were told that man was threatening to light the house on fire and kill everyone, according to LPD.

When responding officers got to the home, they reported seeing the man entering the home with a gas can.

LPD said officers made it their priority to get the family out of the home and two children had already escaped.

Responding officers saw flames coming from the backyard and when they tried contacting the man, identified as 54-year old Michael Glade, he charged at the officers.

LPD said the officers deployed their tasers and took Glade into custody without a struggle.

Officers learned the fire had been started in a fire pit and the home was not damaged. No one was injured.

Glade is facing three counts of making terroristic threats.