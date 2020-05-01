LPD: Man tries cashing stolen check from construction company

A Lincoln man is facing charges after investigators said he tried to cash a stolen check.

On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., the owner of Lobo's City Mex Market Convenience Store told police a man came in to cash a check from a construction company for just under $500.

The owner told officers a different customer came in with the same check a day before. He compared the signatures and called the construction company who told the owner the check was stolen.

While officers were collecting information, 29-year old Brendan Frey tried running away from the store and officers.

LPD said on the way out, he pushed open a sliding glass door which caused $1,500 in damage.

Officers said Frey kept running but was arrested a short distance away. The owner of the construction company verified his checks were stolen and that he had not written the check.

LPD said they also found $100 bills in Frey's possession.

Frey is facing resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and theft by deception charges.

LPD praised the owner of Lobo's City Mex Market Convenience Store.