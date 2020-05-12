LPD: Man tries fighting officers during arrest, kicks cruiser windows

A Lincoln man is facing charges after police said he tried fighting officers

while being arrested and kicked the windows inside the patrol cruiser.

On Monday, around 1:30 a.m, officers were dispatched to Pump 'n Pantry along O street, in west Lincoln, for a report of a disturbance.

LPD spoke to an employee who said a man, later identified as Jeremiah Coleman, was seen trying to fight other customers.

Officers said they saw Coleman outside the business, screaming at cars in the parking lot.

While responding officers were trying to detain Coleman, they said he took a fighting stance and told officers, 'I never go willingly in handcuffs.'

LPD said officers were able to de-escalate the situation.

A taser was pointed at Coleman but LPD officers said they did not deploy it.

Once Coleman was in handcuffs, LPD said he thrashed around and kicked at the cruiser windows. It took five correctional officers and two police officers to take control of Coleman at the jail.

LPD said Coleman tried spitting on the officers.

After searching his bags, they found a glass pipe with meth residue.

Coleman is facing possession of controlled substance charges, as well as disturbing the peace and second-degree trespassing charges.