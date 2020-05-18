LPD: Marijuana grow operation found inside home where 2 children were living

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a marijuana grow operation was found inside a home where two children were living.
On Sunday around 4 p.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a home on S 10th Street in south Lincoln for a report of child neglect.
LPD said officers received a tip that there was a marijuana grow operation inside the home where two children were living.
Responding officers said the homeowners did not cooperate and they could smell marijuana.
A warrant was obtained and when officers entered the home, they heard the toilet flushing and items being thrown around.
After searching the home, LPD found four large marijuana plants over 4-ft tall, grow tents, LED lambs, ventilation systems, marijuana seeds, cash, and containers with labels for sale.
A .9mm handgun was found that had been reported stolen in November 2016 from a home on West Manor Drive.
Nicole Ross, 27, and Enrique Cruz, 24, were arrested.
Ross is facing the following charges:
Cruz is facing the following charges:
Manufacture with intent to deliver
Possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation
Possession of a stolen firearm
Both were cited for child neglect. The children are 6 and 8 years old and are in their family's custody.