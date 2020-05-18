LPD: Marijuana grow operation found inside home where 2 children were living

The Lincoln Police Department said a marijuana grow operation was found inside a home where two children were living.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a home on S 10th Street in south Lincoln for a report of child neglect.

LPD said officers received a tip that there was a marijuana grow operation inside the home where two children were living.

Responding officers said the homeowners did not cooperate and they could smell marijuana.

A warrant was obtained and when officers entered the home, they heard the toilet flushing and items being thrown around.

After searching the home, LPD found four large marijuana plants over 4-ft tall, grow tents, LED lambs, ventilation systems, marijuana seeds, cash, and containers with labels for sale.

A .9mm handgun was found that had been reported stolen in November 2016 from a home on West Manor Drive.

Nicole Ross, 27, and Enrique Cruz, 24, were arrested.

Ross is facing the following charges:



Manufacture with intent to deliver a schedule 1 drug

Possession of weapon with felony drug violation

Possession of a stolen firearm

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of money while violating drug laws

Cruz is facing the following charges:

Manufacture with intent to deliver

Possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation

Possession of a stolen firearm

Both were cited for child neglect. The children are 6 and 8 years old and are in their family's custody.