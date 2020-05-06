LPD: Money stolen & video surveillance system damaged at Lincoln business

Police officers are investigating a burglary at a business in southwest Lincoln.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Lincoln police officers were dispatched to Wah Wah Asian Market on West A Street where an alarm was going off.

When officers got to the business, they found the back door had been damaged and someone had gone inside.

Lincoln police said responding officers went inside and found that the store had been rummaged through, as well as the video surveillance system had been damaged.

Investigators said money was taken from the register and officers processed the business for evidence.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402)441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip online with Lincoln Crime Stoppers.