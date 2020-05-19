More reports of stolen jewelry since arrest of housekeeper pawning items

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have received more reports regarding a housekeeper believed to have stolen thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

LPD said since Samantha Neeman's arrest, on Friday, May 8, they've received eight reports regarding stolen jewelry.

So far investigators have been able to connect four of those burglaries to Neeman.

Information on those cases have been forwarded to the Lancaster County Attorney's office for further determination.

LPD said this investigation is considered on-going. Neeman is facing felony theft by deception charges.

Last month, investigators said they received two reports from homeowners missing several pieces of jewelry. They told officers the only person who had access was their housekeeper, Neeman.

LPD checked Neeman's pawnshop history and found that she had pawned 29 pieces of jewelry in the last month.

Recent reports of stolen jewelry

Wheatridge Road home: $400 loss, recovered and identified through pawns

Bridle Lane home: $3,200 loss, recovered and identified through pawns

Preserve Court home: $950 loss, recovered and identified through pawns

Preserve Lane home: $2,300 loss, recovered and identified through pawns