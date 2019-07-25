LPD: Wednesday murder likely drug-related, no threat to public

Lincoln Police have determined a murder near 26th and South streets on Wednesday was a targeted act of violence and likely drug-related, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.

According to a release by LPD, investigators have finished processing the scene where Audrea Craig, 34, was killed on Wednesday morning.

LPD said the killing was likely drug-related, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, including one outside the home, police said.

Lincoln Police said they are also investigating whether the death of a 26-year-old Bellevue man is connected to the murder.

Martae Green, 26, was dropped off at Bryan West hospital around the time of the shooting of Craig, police said.

LPD said at 3:52 a.m., individuals assisted Green inside the emergency room, but left before officers arrived. The medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he passed away at 4:37 a.m.

Police were originally told Green suffered a gunshot wound, but medical experts are still determining what injuries he suffered.

Both vehicles seen at the hospital dropping Green off have been recovered by police, LPD said.

Craig was shot in the chest inside of a home near 26th and South Streets around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

LPD said due to the close proximity of time and the nature of the injuries, investigators are working to see if the two situations are related.

According to police, the suspect or suspects entered the home where Craig was living, and then shot her and fled.

Lincoln Police said eight people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, six of whom were children. A 30-year-old man was also at the house.

LPD said the children ranged in age from 6-16, and Craig was the mother of five of the children.

There have been no arrests or persons of interest named in the investigation.

