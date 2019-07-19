LPD: Naked man arrested after touching himself inappropriately near trail

Lincoln Police arrested a 38-year-old man after he was reportedly naked and touching himself inappropriately near a walking trail.

LPD said on Thursday around 1 p.m., officers were called after two women were walking on a trail near 27th and Fairfield streets.

The two women told police they saw a naked man touching himself inappropriately near the trail.

Officers were able to contact Andre Schwindt, 38. He was charged with indecent exposure.

Police said Schwindt matches the description of a person involved in other indecent exposures.

