Officers chase teen on bike after witnesses say he was breaking into cars

A Lincoln teen was arrested and is facing charges after witnesses said he was trying to break into cars.

On Tuesday around 5 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to an area in the 2800 block of Jameson N, just north of 27th and Old Cheney Road, on a report of a man on a bike breaking into cars.

LPD said when they got there, the man tried getting away on his bike, though officers tackled him off the bike after a chase.

Jacob Johann, 18, was arrested and is facing assault charges, obstructing a police officer and minor in possession charges.

LPD said they located property in Johann's backpack, but it's not clear yet if those items were stolen. Officers also found whiskey in Johann's backpack.

Officers are trying to find possible victims and witnesses to these thefts.

LPD said if you find damage or believe your car was broken into in that area, call police at (402) 441-6000.

Officers said they were able to track Johann down quickly thanks to witnesses calling 911.