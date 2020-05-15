LPD: Officers find firearm, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia inside car during stop

During a traffic stop downtown, Lincoln Police officers found ammunition, a firearm, and drugs.

On Thursday, around 10:30 pm., officers stopped a car because it had no license plates and no registration papers displayed and did not signal a turn.

The car was stopped downtown, along Antelope Valley Parkway and N Street, when officers approached the car they noticed the windows had a dark tint and they couldn't see inside.

LPD said responding officers saw Kenneth Hawkman, 31, roll his window down in the backseat of the car. Officers said he was reaching over to the seat next to him.

Officers ordered everyone out of the car and when Hawkman got out, officers said they noticed bullets on the seat where he was sitting.

LPD said Hawkman is a convicted felon and cannot have firearms or ammunition.

Responding officers searched Hawkman and the car, locating a loaded .9mm handgun underneath the backseat that had been folded down.

LPD said the firearm was in the same area Hawkman was reaching to when he was in the car.

Officers also located two bags of marijuana in Hawkman's pants, along with three bullets in his pockets.

A backpack was found in the front seat of the car next to Corey Gandara, 26.

Responding officers searched the backpack and found a box full of bags and a scale with meth residue inside of it.

LPD said the driver was cited for traffic offenses. Gandara and Hawkman were arrested.

Gandara is facing possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Hawkman is facing possession of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon charges.