LPD: Officers understand gravity of this moment in history, it's a point of change

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are sharing their thoughts during this historic time, as the world demands change in the wake of George Floyd's death.

On Friday, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz shared that fellow officers are horrified by what happened in Minneapolis. Last week, bystander video showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring the African American man’s pleas that he couldn't breathe.

Across the world protests have been held, demanding justice and equality. In Lincoln, there have been peaceful demonstrations but over the weekend it turned violent.

Officer Bonkiewicz said officers are tired, working long hours, and they've been injured.

"But as I walk the halls and talk to officers one of the things that keeps coming up is yes, absolutely, let's hold those officers in Minneapolis accountable for what they did and keep engaging with the community. We are tired but we are here, when all the circumstances and events were out of our control locally, this is why we signed up to be officers. This is why we put on a badge, this is why we stepped up. I think every officer understands the gravity of this moment. It's a point of change. Every officer knows this moment will make our profession better," added Officer Bonkiewicz.

LPD said bricks, rocks, fireworks and bottles filled with gasoline were thrown at officers during demonstrations. Officers said they know the violence isn't the intent of protesters, rather individuals that are criminals.

LPD said they will continue working diligently with the community but there are areas that can be improved. Officer said the violence and property damage is something they're tasked with preventing, at the same time being put in harms way, which is why they're trying to find a balance.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said, "I express extreme gratitude to members of the Lincoln community that cross every demographic as they support outrage based on the murder in Minneapolis and the historic mistreatment of communities of color and their support of our officers and their agencies. We know that the people of Lincoln care because they're reaching out to me, bringing food and support to thank officers and I want to thank each of you."

LPD will attend and be engaged with community members at a monthly event titled "Hold Cops Accountable" that will be facilitated by the HCA committee in a town hall meeting at the Malone Center.

This monthly meeting will serve as an outlet for community members to publicly voice displeasure, compliments, complaints, concerns or commendations concerning the Lincoln Police Department.