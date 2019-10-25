LPD: One man killed in single-vehicle crash Thursday night

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW that a man has died at a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night. It happened just before 10p.m. in south Lincoln, just north of 27th and Grainger Pkwy.

LPD said the vehicle was northbound of 27th, when it left the roadway and crashed into a pole in the median. Police say the man was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders and Lincoln Fire & Rescue, both at the scene and on the way to the hospital.

Right now, the man's identity hasn't been released, pending family notification.

Lincoln Police say that alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash, but a thorough investigation in ongoing to determine what the cause is.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.