Lincoln Police are investigating after they received a report of a robotic lawnmower stolen off someone's property.

According to police, the LandDroid was taken from a home near W Saint Paul Ave and NW 52nd St.

The owner believes it was taken sometime between June 27th and June 28th when the owner was out of town.

The LandDroid is valued at $750. LPD believes this is the first time they've received a report of a stolen robotic lawnmower.