LPD: Shooting suspect taken into custody in northwest Lincoln

Lincoln Police have confirmed to 10/11 NOW that a suspect in connection to an out-of-county shooting has been detained.

The arrest happened early Tuesday morning at a home near NW 55th and W Partridge Ln.

LPD says the Nebraska State Patrol is handling the investigation, and that officers were requested to help with the apprehension of the suspect. Lincoln Police say the shooting happened outside of Lancaster County, but couldn't say where or when, citing NSP's investigation.

