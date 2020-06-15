LPD: Shotgun stolen from unlocked vehicle

The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about a recent car break-in, where a shotgun was stolen.

Around 8:30 Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a home on Pinedale Avenue in east Lincoln, where an 18-year old told officers that he found the trunk of his car open that morning.

LPD said the teen told responding officers he stored his shotgun in the trunk and the gun, along with its case, was missing.

Responding officers reported that the car had been rummaged through and the teen believed his car was left unlocked, which is how investigators believe the suspects got into the trunk.

LPD believes the theft happened between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. on June 14 and investigators are analyzing video evidence.

Investigators said the gun is a black Remington pump-action 870 wing master with a wooden stock.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.