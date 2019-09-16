LPD: Six arrested after sex trafficking detail

Six people were arrested after a multi-agency sex trafficking detail that took place at a Lincoln hotel.

Lincoln Police said the department partnered with the FBI, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Police, and the Nebraska State Patrol for the detail.

According to LPD, four women were contacted and connected with advocates to find out if they were being trafficked.

In addition, six men were arrested.

Trihung Huynh and Justin Sammons were arrested for enticement by electronic device after agreeing to meet to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Zachary Cary, Yousuf Khan, Devon Briggs, and Angel Valladares were all arrested for soliciting a prostitute.

Briggs was also charged with possession of meth, and Valladares was cited with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

