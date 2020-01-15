LPD: Speed, alcohol factors in serious overnight crash

Lincoln Police say alcohol and speed were factors in a serious crash at the I-80/I-180 interchange overnight.

The call came in around 12:15 a.m. of a car that had struck a tree and then caught fire.

Police say the 37-year-old Lincoln driver, who has not been identified, took the off-ramp from I-80 onto I-180 northbound (Highway 34) too fast, resulting in the crash.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. LPD says citations are pending at this time.

The off-ramp from I-80 westbound to Highway 34 northbound, as well as the on-ramp from I-180 to I-80 westbound, were closed for a couple hours before reopening.