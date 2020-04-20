LPD: Suspect arrested after robbing woman at knifepoint

Lincoln Police said one woman was arrested after robbing another woman at knifepoint on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Southwood Village Apartments, at 27th and Highway 2, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspect threatened the victim with a pocketknife and stole the victim’s cellphone.

The victim was able to keep an eye on the suspect from a safe distance until officers arrived on scene.

Police identified the suspect as Tiffany Jimenez. Jimenez was arrested for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.