LPD: Suspect hits unmarked cruiser while trying to get away from officers

Lincoln Police said a theft suspect crashed a stolen car into an unmarked police cruiser while trying to get away from officers on Friday night.

According to police, a 2018 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen from a driveway on Valley Forge Road, just southeast of 27th and Folkways, on Thursday night. The victim reported keys to the vehicle were left in another family member’s vehicle parked outside the home.

On Friday, investigators with the Narcotics Task Force spotted the stolen car near 20th and J. Investigators tried to make contact with Schyler Zerfas, 31, but said he put the car in drive and hit an unmarked police cruiser while trying to flee the scene.

Officers were able to pull Zerfas from the vehicle and handcuff him. During a search of Zerfas, officers said they found 2.3 grams of meth.

Zerfas was arrested for felony theft by receiving, possession of controlled substance, and an outstanding warrant.

Police said the stolen car had $800 damage, in addition to $600 in damage done to the unmarked police cruiser.

