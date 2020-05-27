LPD: Suspect steals gun, cash and car from local business

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary this week where a suspect stole a gun, cash and a car from a local business.

On Tuesday morning, Lincoln police officers were notified about a possible burglary at Denver Auto Sales near 48th and Cornhusker Highway.

The owner told police when they arrived at work, they noticed a window had been broken and someone had gotten inside the business.

LPD believes the burglary happened between 6-6:30 a.m. based on security camera footage.

Investigators said a suspect broke into a locked desk and stole a Kimber 1911 .45 caliber handgun and $500 in cash.

From there, LPD said the suspect left the office and walked to a black Dodge Dart that's in the sale lot, got into the car and drove away.

LPD said the suspect would have had access to all the keys once they were inside the business.

Investigators canvassed the scene, collecting evidence and said the suspect tried moving the cameras so they wouldn't be seen, but they are analyzing the video.

The total loss in this burglary is $8,000.