LPD: Suspect using punch tool in string of car vandalisms, thefts

Lincoln Police believe a string of roughly 50 vandalism and thefts in north Lincoln appear to be related.

According to LPD, a suspect appears to be using a window punch tool to gain entry to cars and steal items in northeast and northwest Lincoln.

Police said 10 cases were reported overnight Monday into Tuesday, 20 the day before, and 13 over the weekend.

LPD said the suspect left a trail of blood from one car, and likely has a hand or wrist injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call LDP at 402-441-6000.

