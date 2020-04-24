LPD: Suspects caught with stolen silver SUV that was spray painted black

On Thursday night, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force reported seeing a newer Toyota Tundra near 21st and K Streets.

The SUV had been spray painted black but when the investigators ran the license plate, it came back to a silver SUV stolen out of Cass County on March 30.

Officers followed the SUV as it made its way back to America’s Best Value, at 56th and Cornhusker Highway.

Investigators determined Joey Applegarth, 39, and Nicole Bruton, 27, were the two people inside the SUV. Once at the hotel, Applegarth and Bruton went into a room.

Applegarth left the room a short time later with another man. Officers attempted to make contact but said the two men left in a grey Dodge Ram at a high rate of speed.

At the hotel, officers took Bruton and Tyler Ball, 21, into custody. According to officers, the suspects had keys and key fobs to the stolen Toyota Tundra.

Inside the Tundra, officers found paraphernalia with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

In the hotel room, officers found a backpack that contained a pipe with methamphetamine residue. Officers reported there were also marijuana and methamphetamine pipes and clear plastic bags in the room.

Applegarth, Bruton, and Ball were all arrested for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both charges are felonies.