LPD: Suspects hide throughout home while officers search on drug warrant

While serving a warrant on drugs this week, Lincoln police officers said the suspects hid throughout the home, one was found in a hidden room in the basement.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m., LPD officers served a narcotics search warrant at a home on Madison Avenue, near N. 44th Street in Northeast Lincoln.

Lincoln police said there were eight people in the home, many of them hiding, but officers found four people and cited them for possession of drug paraphernalia after finding belongings with marijuana residue.

Investigators said they made contact with others who were in the home, they're facing more serious charges.

Police arrested 33-year old Rae McCoy, 35-year old Rebecca Mitchell, 38-year old Brian Baker and 47-year old Michael Brown.

Investigators said these four were hiding all over the home, one hiding in a hidden room in the basement. LPD added that suspected meth and drug paraphernalia with meth residue on it were found in the suspects' hiding spots.

LPD said in total, 2-grams of suspected meth was found.

All four of those arrested are facing possession of a controlled substance charges.