LPD: Teen sexually assaulted children playing on swing set

Lincoln police officers said a teenager punched three children playing on a swing set and yelled profanity.

On Tuesday around 9:20 p.m., Lincoln police officers were dispatched to 16th and Knox Streets for a report of a sexual assault on a child.

Responding officers contacted two six-year old girls and a nine-year old boy.

The children told officers a man, later identified as Solomon Tut, 19, walked up to them while they were playing on a swing set outside a nearby home when Tut walked up and punched one of the 6-year old girls in the back, knocking her to the ground.

LPD said while the little girl was on the ground, Tut yelled expletives and punched her in the chest and between the legs. Officers said she wasn't injured.

The children told responding officers the other six-year old girl was punched in the back and between the legs.

LPD said when the nine-year old boy confronted Tut and asked why he was assaulting the girls, Tut punched the boy in his stomach which knocked him to the ground.

LPD said Tut also tried exposing himself to the children.

The children told responding officers they knew Tut as someone who lives in the area.

LPD said Tut told officers that he accidentally punched the children.

Responding officers contacted other people in the area and were told that Tut has tried to show explicit photos of himself to other juveniles in the past.

Tut was arrested and is facing two counts of sexual assault on a child and 3rd degree assault.