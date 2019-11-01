LPD: Teen was drinking before crashing into garage

Lincoln police said Carter Cole, 19, was drinking before he crashed into a garage on Halloween.

Officers were called to 44th and Witherbee around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a car hitting a garage.

Investigators believe Cole was speeding when he lost control.

According to LPD, the 19 year old blew a .053 BAC.

Cole was cited for minor in possession of alcohol, reckless driving, and having no proof of owning the car. Cole was then arrested on an outstanding warrant.

No one was hurt in the crash. Damage to the garage is estimated around $10,000.