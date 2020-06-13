LPD: Three hospitalized after pickup nearly crashes into building

Lincoln Police say three people have been hospitalized after a pickup truck nearly crashed into a building.

It happened outside the boarded-up Metro PCS at 26th & O Streets, a little after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Lincoln Police told 10/11 NOW at the scene that an eastbound pickup truck lost control past 25th Street and crashed hard. Three people inside were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

All three people had to be extricated from the pickup by Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

LPD doesn't believe there's any damage to the building as a result of the crash, but could confirm that the vehicle did not go inside it. The exact cause, including how the vehicle lost control, is all under investigation.

Metro PCS at 26th & O was boarded up two weeks ago after it was vandalized during the first day of three unruly protests in Lincoln.