Video surveillance being reviewed in weekend homicide, LPD asks for public's help

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are asking for the community's help in a homicide case from this weekend.

On Saturday around 4:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to an alley with the bordering roadways of North 32nd Street, North 33rd Street, “S” Street and “T” Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 31-year old Michael Whitemagpie in the alley with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts by Whitemagpie's friends and first responders were unsuccessful and he passed away.

This week investigators are working with Whitemagpie's family. His loved ones are asking for privacy.

Investigators say this was a targeted act of violence and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

LPD said Whitemagpie did not live in the area, instead he traveled there with two other people; one of them called 911 after the shooting.

Investigators collected forensic and digital evidence, interviews are being conducted and they're working on establishing a timeline.

LPD is also working to review video surveillance from the surrounding neighborhood.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance, if you have information relevant to this case please call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.