LPD: Witnesses help track down stolen car

Lincoln police officers said witnesses were able to help track down a stolen car out of Northeast Lincoln this week.

On Thursday around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to 40th and Old Cheney for a report of people yelling at each other in the street from their cars.

Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the people and their cars.

When LPD arrived on scene, they saw one of the cars still stopped, but it then drove away.

LPD said officers put on their lights but couldn't chase the car.

Responding officers continued checking and located a car parked in an empty lot at 40th and Pine Lake Road about a mile away.

LPD said they contacted the registered owner of the car who said his car was stolen from an apartment complex on Abbey Court, near 56th and Holdrege in Northeast Lincoln.

The owner told police he didn't know his car was stolen until police had notified him.

LPD is continuing to investigate this case, if you know anything, you're asked to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.