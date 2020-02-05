LPD: Woman arrested for third-offense DUI after causing accident, running from scene

Lincoln Police arrested a reportedly intoxicated woman for third-offense aggravated DUI after she caused a crash on Tuesday and fled the scene on foot.

LPD said around 9:30 p.m. an officer saw several vehicles that appeared to be involved in an accident near 27th and Capitol Parkway.

The officer was told the female driver of one of the vehicles had run from the scene after the accident.

Angela Wilkason, 41, was found near 27th and B streets, and was showing signs of impairment and appeared to be drunk, police said.

Wilkason was identified by the other drivers as the same woman who ran from the scene. LPD said it was determined two other vehicles were stopped at a stoplight when Wilkason struck the rear vehicle from behind.

Police said Wilkason had her license revoked due to previous DUI convictions and her BAC was .281.

She was arrested for third offense aggravated DUI, and cited for leaving the scene of an accident, driving during revocation, and negligent driving.