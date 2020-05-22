Woman punches another woman in the face, hits car and leaves

Lincoln Police officers are investigating a possible assault after a victim said a woman punched her in the face while sitting in her car.

On Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., officers went to an area on South Street near Sawyer Snell Park in south Lincoln, where a woman in her car said she'd been assaulted.

The woman told responding officers she went to meet the person she's in a relationship with, but another person showed up.

LPD said it was a woman in her 20s and the victim told officers while she was sitting in her car, the other woman approached her car and punched her in the face several times, then hit the victim's car with her car and left.

Investigators believe the confrontation was over a common love interest and they may be in a relationship with the same person.

LPD is working to review video evidence and the investigation is ongoing.